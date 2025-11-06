Yas Marina Circuit unveils upgraded race control room

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Yas Marina Circuit has completed a multi-million-dirham upgrade to its race control room ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, reinforcing its position as one of the most advanced circuits in global motorsport.

The facility, which serves as the operational hub during every session of the Grand Prix, has been fully redesigned to enhance decision-making speed, safety oversight, and comfort for the 28 officials working long shifts across race weekends.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit at Ethara, said the upgrade reflects the circuit’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence. He said, “As host of the F1 season finale, Yas Marina Circuit is the stage for defining moments in the sport. This upgrade ensures our team can manage operations with maximum precision and confidence so that the racing experience remains world-class.”

At the core of the upgrade is a new digital infrastructure that allows operators to instantly route any of 55 camera feeds, timing systems, race logs, or broadcast streams to their workstations via tablet control. The setup eliminates the need for additional technical equipment and enables visiting championships to integrate directly with the circuit’s systems without shipping their own hardware, reducing both setup time and cost.

The facility also benefits from improved ergonomics and visual comfort. A tiered, theatre-style layout provides clear sightlines, while dimmable LED lighting and darker wall tones reduce glare. Custom-built desks feature embedded communication panels and wireless charging, ensuring a clutter-free environment that supports clarity and focus during high-pressure operations.

Stuart Latham, Yas Marina Circuit Safety and Operations Director, said the facility surpasses international standards. “We have exceeded FIA requirements. Every element of this room was designed to enhance precision, efficiency, and collaboration. It is among the most technologically advanced race control centres in the world,” he said.

The new control room made its operational debut during the first round of the Yas Racing Series from 31st October to 2nd November and will oversee the upcoming 2025/2026 motorsport season, including events such as the Autonomous Racing Series, Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours, Asian Le Mans Series, Formula 4 Middle East, and Formula Regional Middle East.

The 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at Yas Marina Circuit from 5th to 7th December.