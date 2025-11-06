Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses launch of ‘National Family Growth Agenda 2031’

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the launch of the “National Family Growth Agenda 2031” as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings held in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Our cohesive society is the source of our strength, the foundation of our success, and the UAE’s greatest asset today and in the future.”

He added, “Cementing Emirati values and enhancing the family’s stability and well-being is a vital national responsibility and the ultimate goal of every government effort. Family growth has always been, and will remain, a core national priority and an investment that safeguards our achievements and secures a better future for generations to come.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the efforts of the Ministry of Family, and federal and local entities that contributed to developing the agenda. He expressed confidence in the ability of national teams to achieve the agenda’s objectives, noting that the family portfolio is at the center of the UAE’s strategic priorities.

The launch was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to a presentation delivered by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, who outlined the objectives of the “National Family Growth Agenda 2031.”

The agenda represents a national commitment that reflects a unified vision between the government and the community in assuming shared responsibility to build prosperous and sustainable families, who are essential for safeguarding national achievements and advancing towards further development and wellbeing.

She affirmed that the launch of the “National Family Growth Agenda 2031” coincides with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement of 2026 as the “Year of Family”. The agenda, she said, embodies the vision and directives of the UAE leadership to support and empower the Emirati family as a cornerstone of development, social cohesion, and national identity, reinforcing its pivotal role in shaping a balanced and prosperous society for future generations.

Suhail added that the “Year of the Family 2026” celebrates the values that unite Emirati families, in recognition of the family’s fundamental role in nurturing and strengthening values and driving society’s advancement and prosperity.

She said the agenda, developed in consultation with more than 20 federal and local entities, aims to achieve a set of outcomes by 2031, including the increase in the number of Emirati births and boosting marriage rates among Emirati citizens.

Suhail said the agenda is built on three strategic pillars that define the core areas of action toward building a prosperous and sustainable Emirati society.

The first focuses on strengthening family identity by encouraging the community to adopt a “family growth mindset,” reshaping the narrative around family life, and inspiring commitment to family growth as a core national value.

The second centres on consolidating family foundations by providing social, economic, health, and housing support, creating an enabling environment that allows young people to form, nurture and sustain families.

The third pillar focuses on empowering families by strengthening family ties that promote growth and reinforce social cohesion.

Suhail stated that the “National Family Growth Agenda 2031” seeks to reinforce positive values as the foundation upon which family growth decisions are made to lead the path towards a prosperous future.

It aspires to reaffirm the family’s role as a fundamental source of identity, particularly among young people, and to counter external influences or media messages that may impact family values. It also seeks to strengthen parents’ sense of pride and purpose in raising the next generation.

Suhail noted initiatives and programs will be launched in the agenda’s first phase of implementation. These initiatives fall under key themes, including family-work balance, promoting positive mindsets and behaviors, reproductive health programs, and other forms of support and benefits.