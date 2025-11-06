EPAA launches 4th edition of 'Clean Coasts' initiative

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness and strengthen the culture of conserving natural resources, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has launched the fourth edition of the “Clean Coasts” initiative at Al Luluyah Beach in Khorfakkan, with the active participation of government entities, educational institutions, university and school students, and volunteers from across the community.

The initiative aims to foster environmental responsibility and encourage collective volunteerism through a series of engaging activities that highlight the importance of protecting coastal and marine environments and preserving beach cleanliness inline with Sharjah’s commitment to sustainability and its leadership in community-driven environmental action.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, affirmed that such initiatives fall within the EPAA’s strategy to promote community partnerships and strengthen the culture of environmental volunteerism, noting that the success of these efforts depends on the collective cooperation between institutions and the public to create a tangible impact in protecting marine ecosystems.

She stated, “The ‘Clean Coasts’ initiative reflects our commitment to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in making environmental protection a humanitarian and social responsibility. Today’s broad participation from all segments of society sends a clear message that environmental awareness begins with the individual and is translated into collective action, preserving the cleanliness of our coasts means safeguarding our natural resources for future generations.”

She added, “Khorfakkan, with its beautiful beaches and rich marine environment, stands as a living example of successful collaboration among various entities and institutions in protecting coastal ecosystems. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen the community’s connection with its environment and encourage its active involvement in protecting it.”

The initiative extended beyond beach cleaning activities to include a marine seabed cleanup led by professional diving teams, alongside a beach cleanup campaign involving officials, students, government entities, and volunteers, all joining forces to protect the coastline from pollutants and promote the sustainability of marine ecosystems.

The event also featured environmental awareness workshops for school students, carrying messages about preserving the cleanliness of oceans and seas. Additionally, a student-led environmental exhibition showcased innovative ideas and projects promoting environmental education and awareness. Participants and visitors also engaged with an interactive corner highlighting the importance of marine life and its vital role in maintaining ecological balance.