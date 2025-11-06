17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship to feature 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place from 12th to 22nd November at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The Organising Committee confirmed that registration has closed with a record 10,000 male and female athletes from more than 130 countries, making this the largest and most competitive edition in the championship’s history. The milestone underscores Abu Dhabi’s status as the global capital of jiu-jitsu and a world-class destination for international sport.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, expressed gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support, which has elevated the sport nationally and internationally. He also praised the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that the event has become a global platform for competition, cultural exchange, and community spirit.

He said, “This year’s championship is the biggest in its history, with 10,000 athletes from around the world taking part. We welcome everyone to the UAE, a country known for creativity, generosity, and tolerance, and we aim to make them feel at home.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the championship reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to be a global sports hub and a home for champions, while Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Executive Director of Strategy Affairs at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, emphasised the event’s role in driving social and economic growth through sport.

Long-term partners including Jaguar Land Rover, represented by Saed Hijazi Salameh, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, represented by Marwa Al Rahma, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the sport, highlighting their shared goal of empowering youth and promoting positive national values.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the participation of 730 clubs and academies, with women making up 32 percent of competitors and 60 percent of participants coming from abroad, demonstrates the championship’s growing global influence and organisational excellence.

The competition will begin on 12th November with the amateur category, followed by the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival and Para Jiu-Jitsu competitions from 13th to 15th November. Youth events will be held on 16th and 17th November, masters’ divisions on 18th and 19th November, and the professional contests will close the championship from 20th to 22nd November.

Now in its 17th edition, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship continues to set new standards for participation, quality, and international engagement, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a driving force behind the global growth of the sport.