Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours pavilions at China International Import Expo 2025 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has toured the pavilions at the China International Import Expo 2025 in Shanghai.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed key national initiatives and projects showcased at the UAE pavilion, which reflect the UAE’s vision for innovation, clean energy, advanced technology, and sustainable trade, and emphasised that the UAE's participation in the expo as guest of honour reflects the depth of its strategic relations with China.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed also reviewed opportunities to enhance economic cooperation in support of sustainable development and shared prosperity.