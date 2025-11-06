NRC showcases innovative prevention, treatment initiatives at Al Dhafra Hospitals Fourth Health Forum 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) concluded its participation in the Al Dhafra Hospitals Fourth Health Forum 2025, held from 4th to 6th November in Madinat Zayed under the theme Community Health Begins with the Family. The event was organised by PureHealth under the patronage of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

As a strategic partner, the NRC reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness about the risks of substance use and showcased its preventive, therapeutic, and rehabilitative programmes based on the latest scientific standards and smart technologies in addiction treatment.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, said the participation reflects the Centre’s mission to strengthen community engagement and share expertise with healthcare institutions. He said, “The Al Dhafra Hospitals Fourth Health Forum provides an ideal platform to highlight the NRC’s innovative experiences in prevention and rehabilitation while expanding collaboration within the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem.”

He added that the NRC applies World Health Organization (WHO)-approved treatment protocols and continues to develop comprehensive behavioural, psychological, medical, and social therapy programmes to ensure the quality and sustainability of its services.

During the forum, the NRC presented research papers, including From Withdrawal to Recovery: The Role of Psychopharmacotherapy in Addiction Treatment by Dr. Ibrahim Khafagy, and Bringing a Beacon of Hope to the Western Region by Dr. Mohammed Abdulsamad. Both papers underscored the Centre’s role in advancing recovery practices and extending rehabilitation services across the UAE, including Al Dhafra.

The NRC also held interactive awareness sessions such as Life Skills and Correcting Misconceptions, led by Fatima Al Hamedi, Head of the Department of Clinical Psychiatry, and Hasan Al Hammadi, Project Manager, to promote healthy life skills and prevent risky behaviours.

Additionally, a session titled Positive Parenting to Prevent Substance Use was presented by Al Hamedi at the Senior Citizens’ Council, focusing on strengthening family awareness and supportive parenting practices.

The NRC’s participation reflects its continuous efforts to promote a healthy, resilient society and expand access to quality rehabilitation and prevention services across the nation.