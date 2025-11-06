Mohammed bin Rashid attends final day of UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the final day of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, which was held in Abu Dhabi on 4-6 November.

The event, which brought together over 500 government officials from various entities, saw the launch of landmark projects and initiatives to drive comprehensive transformations in the UAE’s economic and social development journey.

The agenda featured more than 40 main sessions and briefings highlighting the latest updates across key national priority areas.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Today, we concluded the UAE Government Annual Meetings, a gathering defined by shared visions, goals, and challenges. We come together as one national team, representing all emirates under one president, one flag, and one united nation. It is where we take pride in our achievements, chart our course for the future, and unify our efforts to build a better life for the people in the UAE.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation continues to uphold the principles established since its founding, that aim to advance government performance and empower government teams with the necessary tools to implement major strategic plans focused on development, human well-being, national identity, and strengthening the UAE’s global standing.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “People are at the center of the UAE Government’s priorities. Building a unified team is our main objective towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the UAE.”

He added, “Our approach has always been, and will continue to be, that government work is built on dialogue, transparency, and accountability. Our ambitions know no limits, and every success we celebrate today motivates us to work harder. Every achievement is a responsibility we safeguard and carry toward the future and the generations to come.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “The UAE is a nation that leads only with results and the satisfaction of our people. We take pride in lasting accomplishments that remain present in the memory of our people, and we celebrate every inspiring idea.”

He noted, “Being among the world’s leading nations is a goal worthy of every effort. We are a country that never settles for temporary success; we move forward, work with quiet determination, and trust in history to determine the impact of our achievements.”

The UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 marked a new chapter in the nation’s efforts to fulfill the aspirations of its people for prosperity and sustainable development, strengthening the UAE’s position across various fields, enhancing its global competitiveness, and reinforcing its positive regional and international influence.

The outcomes of this year’s edition built on the achievements of previous years across various sectors, outlining a clear roadmap for the next phase with people placed firmly at the center of development.

During the final day of the meetings, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the launch of the “National Family Growth Agenda 2031”, which aims to reinforce family values as a fundamental source of the Emirati identity.

The UAE Government launched the “Emirati National Identity Strategy”, which was developed in partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the National Projects Office of the Presidential Court.

The UAE Government also launched the “Unified UAE Numbers”, a national AI-powered platform for data and statistics which is designed to provide accurate, real-time, and reliable information that supports decision-making and enhances the nation’s readiness for future developments.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 honored the “Union Teams” in recognition of their contributions to advancing the UAE’s global standing and achieving its strategic goals. The three national teams recognised were: the UAE Mission to the UN in New York, the UAE Pavilion Team for Expo 2025 Osaka, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center Team.

The meetings also celebrated the winners of the second editions of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity and the UAE AI Award.

The event included a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Ministerial Development Council. The meeting brought together, for the first time, several ministers and senior officials from federal and local government entities across the UAE.

During his meeting with graduates of the second and third cohorts of the UAE National Experts Programme, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched the ‘UAE Experts in Artificial Intelligence Programme’, a national initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of AI specialists.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings witnessed a national multi-sector tabletop exercise that was conducted by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council.

The exercise, which was partly attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, simulated a series of complex scenarios, including a cyclone, severe weather fluctuations, and concurrent cyberattacks, is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national readiness and inter-agency coordination.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings also hosted a discussion panel for H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, where he showcased the emirate’s comprehensive development journey.

The event featured the Economic Data Retreat, a specialised session that brought together ministers and leaders from economic, regulatory, financial, statistical, and technological entities, along with representatives from digital transformation councils across the UAE.

A series of dialogue sessions were also held as part of the “Pulse of the Nation” space, an interactive national forum that brought together officials from federal and local entities concerned with family affairs.

The Water Acceleration Programme was launched to advance and unify national efforts of federal and local entities in preparation for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be held in the UAE in December next year. The Programme was organised jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs’ Government Accelerators Centre.

For the first time, the UAE Government Annual Meetings hosted a high-level dialogue bringing together government and business leaders. The session, titled the UAE Government & Business Dialogue for Action, connected private-sector innovation, networks, and know-how with government priorities to shape a more innovative and integrated economic future.

In a keynote session, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveiled a AED 170 billion package of national transport and road projects to be completed by 2030, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving mobility across the country.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 also witnessed the launch of the AI Readiness Index, designed to measure the level of preparedness of federal entities for AI leadership.

For the first time, the UAE Government Media Office organised the ‘UAE International Press Conference’ as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, with the participation of ministers and more than 200 journalists and media professionals representing local, regional and international media outlets.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings were launched in 2017 under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event brings together UAE leaders, ministers and officials from all government entities across the UAE to unify efforts under one national system. The meetings aim to discuss development priorities annually and engage all national sectors in shaping the country’s vision.