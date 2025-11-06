Mohammad Al Gergawi announces dates of next UAE Government Annual Meetings

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, announced that the next edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings will take place on 9-10 November 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

He noted that this year’s UAE Government Annual Meetings, which was held under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, marked a new phase of cementing national achievements and accelerating the implementation of major strategic plans in sustainable development.

The event witnessed the launch of several major national projects and initiatives across various sectors, aimed at advancing institutional development to fulfill the aspirations of the UAE people and boost the nation’s position regionally and globally.

Al Gergawi said, “The broad participation of government entities from across the UAE reflected the significance of the UAE Government Annual Meetings as a key platform for fostering effective, integrated collaboration among national government teams.”

He added, “It also served as a major venue for dialogue between government leaders and private sector executives, supporting the country’s development journey and opening new horizons for national talent across both sectors.”

Al Gergawi noted that the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 featured a rich and diverse agenda that covered various vital sectors and areas of government work across the country. This, he said, reflects the leadership’s vision to create an ideal environment for advancing government performance, continuously fostering innovation, and providing all the necessary elements for success.

He added, “The meetings focused on key issues that directly impact the lives of UAE citizens and residents, with innovative plans launched to enhance their quality of life and productivity, while developing various sectors and services.”

He stated that this year’s meetings continued the tradition established in previous years by honoring outstanding national teams and achievers who contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position regionally and globally.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings were launched in 2017 under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event brings together UAE leaders, ministers and officials from all government entities across the UAE to unify efforts under one national system. The meetings aim to discuss development priorities annually and engage all national sectors in shaping the country’s vision.