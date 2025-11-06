Innovation Hackathon reimagines tourism experience at AUS

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has launched the Sharjah Tourism Innovation Hackathon 2025 in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), bringing together the UAE’s brightest students to create innovative solutions for the tourism sector.

Held on 1st and 2nd November at the AUS Main Building as part of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum 2025, the event drew applications from 500 students across 29 universities nationwide, with 80 finalists from 11 universities shortlisted to develop ideas for smart and sustainable tourism.

During the two-day competition, participants formed cross-disciplinary teams to design deployable solutions using artificial intelligence, data analytics, and emerging technologies. Proposals ranged from mobile applications and user interfaces to prototypes promoting community-based and environmentally conscious tourism.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said the hackathon underlines Sharjah’s vision for sustainable, innovation-led tourism. He said, “This hackathon is a platform to shape the future of tourism and foster collaboration between students, academia, and industry to create solutions that align with Sharjah’s cultural heritage and forward-looking ambitions.”

Dr. Imran Zualkernan, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at AUS, said the hackathon demonstrated how quickly students could apply skills in artificial intelligence, web development, and blockchain to real-world challenges, while Dr. Salah Brahimi, Vice-Chancellor for External Relations at AUS, praised the event’s alignment with Sharjah’s strategic tourism priorities.

AUS students won the top two awards. First place went to team Hayyakum for Sharjah Quest, an augmented reality-powered tourism app that gamifies travel through interactive digital passports and heritage-based challenges. The team received AED20,000 and will present their project at the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum 2025.

Second place went to team Nomad for developing a coral reef monitoring system that uses underwater vibrations to track marine ecosystem health, earning AED15,000. Third place went to Ajman University’s team trail/s for creating an accessibility platform integrating tourism and assistive technology, receiving AED10,000.

The hackathon highlighted SCTDA’s commitment to empowering youth and nurturing innovation while strengthening Sharjah’s position as a hub for sustainable and inclusive tourism. Participants also benefited from mentorship, networking, and exposure to industry leaders, connecting academic creativity with real-world impact.