National Family Growth Agenda 2031 forms strategic framework ensuring stability, prosperity of families: Ministers, officials

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ministers and officials in the UAE government affirmed that the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, launched as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings held in Abu Dhabi, embodies the UAE leadership’s ambitious vision for the Emirati family to be the centre of development, social balance and sustainability, adding that the agenda forms a strategic, comprehensive framework that ensures the stability and prosperity of families.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, said the “National Family Growth Agenda 2031” represents a comprehensive national commitment that reflects the leadership’s solid belief that family is the centre of human development and driver of the nation’s progress.

He noted that the agenda provides a comprehensive and well-structured strategic framework aimed at building stable, prosperous families and empowering them across social, economic, psychological, and educational dimensions.

“This ambitious project,” he said, “sends a clear message of confidence to young people that the UAE is their foremost supporter, making the decision to marry and start families rooted in reassurance, optimism, and the promise of lasting prosperity.”

Al Nuaimi emphasised that, amid rapid global changes, the strength and cohesion of family remain the nation’s enduring shield against challenges and the cornerstone for preserving the authentic values that define Emirati society.

He noted that investing in family growth and well-being safeguards the nation’s future across all its dimensions. “Every new child represents a creative mind, a productive hand, an endless source of energy and talent that fuels innovation and progress, shaping a more cohesive, advanced, and thriving society aligned with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, described the agenda as “a cornerstone for the strategic transformation of the concept of the Emirati family.”

The agenda, he said, will help establish stable families that nurture youth capable of playing an active role in advancing the nation’s ambitious development journey.

Al Awar added that the agenda will contribute to boosting the Emirati workforce in the long term, supporting the country’s vision and plans to empower citizens and enhance national participation in the growing labor market.

Youth empowerment, a cornerstone of the UAE’s development efforts, is reflected in the high-quality programs offered by the nation’s higher education institutions, equipping graduates to lead and contribute to the country’s ambitious growth agenda, Al Awar noted.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the agenda embodies the UAE leadership’s vision of positioning the Emirati family at the heart of development and social balance.

As a strategic partner, Al Sayegh said the Ministry of Health and Prevention supports the agenda’s objectives of improving family health and strengthening social stability by implementing comprehensive preventive and awareness programs that empower families to thrive and enhance quality of life at every stage.

He noted that the ministry places family and reproductive health at the forefront of its priorities as a long-term investment in the nation’s future.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, said the Emirati family is at the center and ultimate goal of national development, reaffirming that true investment begins at home, with people, who form the heart of every nation’s progress.

“Building and empowering families is a strategic investment in the nation’s sustainability and prosperity, as the family is the foundation of stability, loyalty, and belonging, and the cornerstone upon which the UAE’s policies and initiatives in education, health, housing, and community development are built.”

She added, “In the UAE Year of Community 2025, we reaffirm that a cohesive family is the strongest instrument of national empowerment. It instills responsibility and generosity in children and serves as the cradle from which all pillars of social and economic development emerge.”

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said: “The UAE continues to move forward with firm steps toward strengthening the stability of Emirati families in line with the aspirations of the UAE Year of Community 2025 and empowering them to fulfill their vital role in reinforcing values, identity, and belonging.”

He added that government entities have worked hand in hand to develop an integrated system to support families at every stage of life. He urged greater collaboration to translate the pillars of the “National Family Growth Agenda” into practical initiatives that further enhance the stability and well-being of Emirati families.