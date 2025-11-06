Chairman of National Anti-Narcotics Authority announces plans to launch strategic drug prevention initiatives

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Speaking at the ‘National Anti-Narcotics Efforts’ session during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, outlined the UAE’s major anti-drug efforts and achievements on the local and international levels.

Looking ahead, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad noted that the Authority will launch several strategic initiatives focused on drug prevention and community awareness. Such campaigns will target all age groups with a special emphasis on youth. A flagship initiative, he added, will be the integration of ‘Security and Safety’ as a subject into primary and secondary school curricula.

He described the Authority’s establishment as a turning point for unifying national efforts and coordinating actions among all stakeholders. The ultimate goal, he explained, is to build an integrated ecosystem for prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation that safeguards society from the dangers of drugs.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad noted that the success of the fight against drug use requires a collective approach from government entities, families, and educational and social institutions to raise awareness and protect the community from the plight of addiction.

On the international front, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad highlighted the UAE’s steadfast commitment to global security through robust anti-drug cooperation. He noted that partnerships with 24 countries have led to the seizure of large quantities of narcotics abroad, reinforcing the UAE’s role as an active global partner.

Shifting to the digital domain, he added that the fight against online drug promotion has led to identifying and blocking over 2,297 malicious websites and social media accounts.