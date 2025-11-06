DEWA supports ‘Mind Empowerment’ initiative

DUBAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced its sponsorship of the ‘Mind Empowerment’ initiative launched by the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The initiative aims to empower club members with different disabilities through specialised training and rehabilitation programmes focused on digital and technological skills.

As part of the initiative, a smart room will be established at the club’s headquarters, equipped with the latest computer and artificial intelligence technologies, to provide beneficiaries with the knowledge and capabilities to integrate effectively into society and thrive in the digital job market.

“In line with our societal responsibility, we are committed to integrating and empowering People of Determination, enhancing their quality of life, helping them live independently and participate effectively in development and nation-building, as well as providing them with equal opportunities for excellence and creativity. We are keen to consolidate our strategic partnership with the Dubai Club for People of Determination and to continue launching inspiring initiatives and programmes that have over the years proved their effective role in creating a barrier-free inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We collaborate with our partners to provide People of Determination with the latest technologies and practices that will not only expand their integration and effective social participation but also allow them to unleash their potential and creativity, and encourage them to continue learning. This enables them to integrate into society and engage positively in their environment as productive and innovative individuals,” added Al Tayer.