'From Oyster to Crown' exhibition opens at Bait Al Naboodah to celebrate its 30th anniversary

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) inaugurated the interactive exhibition “From Oyster to Crown,” marking the 30th anniversary of Bait Al Naboodah, one of Sharjah’s most prominent heritage landmarks that reflects the emirate’s deep-rooted history with the pearl diving and trading profession.

The opening was attended by Maissa Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Museums Authority, Dr. Hanadi Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, along with Khawla Sharif Al Hawi, Director of Sharjah Children’s Centers, and Noura Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of Sharjah Children’s Centers, in addition to representatives from educational institutions and entities concerned with children.

The opening ceremony began with a guided tour that took guests on an interactive journey through time, including 45 students from Sharjah American School (Cycle 2 and Cycle 3), starting from the depths of the sea, where pearls are formed inside oysters, to the daring adventures of pearl divers aboard jalboot boats that once sailed the waters of the Arabian Gulf with crews of 20 to 45 men, including divers whose mission was to search for pearls.

The journey continues to the tawwash who weighs and evaluates the pearls before they are transformed into exquisite jewellery pieces.

The exhibition offers a rich visual and sensory experience that blends learning with enjoyment.

Young visitors can explore how pearls are formed through the secretion of successive layers of a luminous substance known as nacre inside oysters, in a realistic simulation of this rare natural process. It also highlights the different types of pearls and their habitats, noting that the finest varieties—locally known as Al Giyoun—are found in the deep waters of the Arabian Gulf, particularly off the coasts of Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, while other types are found in freshwater bodies around the world.

In line with Sharjah Museums Authority’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, the exhibition is designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities. It is fully accessible to visitors with physical, hearing, and intellectual disabilities, and features an interactive tactile experience for those with visual impairments, allowing them to engage with the exhibits through sensory interaction that enhances their overall museum experience.

The exhibition showcases an array of traditional tools used by divers and pearl traders, such as scales, measuring instruments, ledgers, and baskets. It also features scenes that recreate diving expeditions and sailors’ adventures, along with a display of the Heerat map — the secret underwater sites where pearls are found. Visitors can take on the role of a “junior tawwāsh,” interact with heritage maritime collections, try on royal jewellery, and capture memorable photos — all within an experience that combines art, knowledge, and cultural immersion.

Running to April 6, 2026, the exhibition features a series of engaging accompanying events, including a panel discussion titled “Pearls in Jewellery Making” on 7 November, with Adi AlFardan, Founder & CEO of Adi Alfardan jewellery, who will share real-life stories about the pearl trade and its influence on luxury jewellery design.

The programme also includes a community educational event titled “Sea Treasures Mirror” on 9 November, and a pearl bracelet-making workshop for children and families, offering a creative experience that combines art, heritage, and innovation.

SMA emphasised that the exhibition reflects commitment to reviving the UAE’s maritime heritage and preserving the traditional pearl diving profession as an integral part of Emirati cultural identity.

Confirming that organising this exhibition marks three decades since the opening of Bait Al Naboodah, a unique example of Sharjah’s traditional architecture. Through this interactive experience, we revive the memory of the sea and the history of pearl diving, introducing younger generations to the heritage of their forefathers and highlighting the vital role this profession played in shaping the cultural and economic identity of Emirati society.

Built in 1845, Bait Al Naboodah was once the residence of Obaid bin Isa bin Ali bin Nasser Al Shamsi (Al Naboodah), one of Sharjah’s most renowned pearl merchants. Following extensive restoration, it reopened as a museum in 1995, and underwent another major renovation in 2018, ensuring it remains a lasting testament to Sharjah’s commercial and social history.

The museum’s collection available for exhibition visitors includes rare artefacts documenting the history of the pearl trade and its traditional tools, such as pearl weighing scales and measuring devices, along with multimedia displays that portray the lives of traders and divers and the cultural value of pearls in Emirati society — providing visitors with a holistic experience that bridges living heritage with modern educational content.