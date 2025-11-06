UAE Consulate expresses solidarity with Bosnia and Herzegovina, conveys condolences over fire at retirement home

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Consulate of the United Arab Emirates in Bosnia and Herzegovina has expressed its solidarity with Bosnia and Herzegovina over the victims of a fire that broke out at a retirement home in Tuzla in northern Bosnia, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Consulate expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Bosnia and Herzegovina over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.