UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of deepfake videos, audio clips

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned the public to be vigilant against the growing use of “deepfake” videos and audio clips created through artificial intelligence to produce realistic but deceptive content.

The Council said deepfake technology is advancing rapidly with the advancement of AI tools, enabling the replication of real people’s voices and appearances with high accuracy. It warned that such content can easily mislead audiences and spread false or harmful information.

It urged members of the public to act responsibly when consuming and sharing digital content, and to refrain from reposting material of doubtful authenticity. It also advised verifying any content attributed to public figures or national institutions through official and trusted sources.

The Council stressed that raising public awareness about the dangers of deepfake technology forms the first line of defence against digital misinformation and helps protect the reputation of the UAE’s national symbols and official institutions.

It further noted that Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes imposes strict penalties on perpetrators of such offenses as part of efforts to protect society from cybercrimes, fake news, and online fraud.