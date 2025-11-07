Security Council lifts terror-related sanctions on Syrian President

NEW YORK, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted Resolution 2799, which removes Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa from sanctions measures targeting members and supporters of terrorist groups "Daesh and Al-Qaida".

The US-drafted resolution also lifted sanctions on Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab. It received 14 votes in favour, while China abstained.

The Security Council reaffirmed its strong commitment to respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity, and reiterated its continued support for the Syrian people.

The resolution welcomed Syria's commitments to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the country, fight terrorism and protect human rights.



