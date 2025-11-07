1 Billion Followers Summit, MrBeast to launch world’s largest creator-led social impact movement

DUBAI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit has announced a strategic partnership with global content creator MrBeast (also known as Jimmy Donaldson), to launch the "1 Billion Acts of Kindness" campaign, the largest global social movement led by content creators with the aim of promoting a culture of kind and socially impactful content.

The campaign is supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Varkey Foundation.

The campaign will launch on 7th November 2025, with MrBeast inviting content creators around the world to build one billion acts of kindness across their communities, in an effort to unify individual acts into a global movement.

To participate, content creators are invited to submit a video showcasing their social impact work and its positive effect on their communities. The work can range from local volunteering to supporting global causes.

Submissions will be accepted until 1st December 2025 through the official registration form and the following link: https://www.1billionsummit.com/mrbeast.

Following evaluation, the top 10 content creators with the most impactful acts will be revealed at the 4th edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which takes place from 9th to 11th January 2026 in Dubai.

During the Summit 2026, MrBeast will announce the 10 content creators and strategic partners chosen to collaborate on the campaign.

These selected creators will work alongside MrBeast and his team to execute impactful acts of kindness with a worldwide reach. The collaboration will be documented through several videos created for MrBeast's platform.

The campaign encompasses various acts of kindness, including volunteering to help the elderly, the homeless, and People of Determination, providing social services, raising awareness for social causes, running donation drives, and planting trees, among other initiatives.

Submissions, which must include the hashtags #1BKindness and #1BillionSummit, will be reviewed by the 1 Billion Followers Summit, MBRGI, the Varkey Foundation and the Beast Industries team. Selection criteria include authenticity, storytelling, creativity and positive impact.

“We’ve shown that social impact content has the power to change the world — and we’re only just beginning. Through this partnership, we’ll accelerate our mission to empower children in need and inspire a kinder, more compassionate world," said Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, said, “Education is the greatest gift we can give — it transforms lives, families, and entire communities. Through this campaign, we want to celebrate stories of kindness and compassion, and showcase the many imaginative ways education can open doors, create hope, and expand opportunity.”

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, "Through the partnership to launch the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, the 1 Billion Followers Summit seeks to harness the power of content for major humanitarian causes. This aligns perfectly with the Summit’s mission and belief that social-impact content creators have the power to drive tangible positive change.”

She added, “A partnership between the 1 Billion Followers Summit and MrBeast, with support from MBRGI and the Varkey Foundation, the campaign is a call for unity. It rallies people behind a global movement led by content creators to spread kindness, generosity and solidarity, creating real change that empowers communities and inspires hope.”

Al Hammadi affirmed that launching the campaign at the 4th edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit will drive its momentum, inspiring millions of content creators and their followers to transform individual acts into a global movement. This demonstrates that even the simplest act of kindness can be the spark for profound change.

The campaign will harness the growing momentum of the Summit, which represents the world’s largest gathering of content creators.

In 2025, the Summit hosted influencers with over 2.3 billion followers. This success since its launch makes it the best platform to support the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign.