ADNEC Group to organise UAE Pavilion at Defence & Security Exhibition in Bangkok

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group will organise the UAE Pavilion at the Defence & Security 2025 exhibition, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from 10th to 13th November 2025.

The pavilion will showcase an elite group of leading national companies and institutions specialising in the defence and security sectors.

Organised by Capital Events, ADNEC Groups' events management arm, the UAE Pavilion aims to highlight the nation’s advanced capabilities in defence and technology, while strengthening the UAE’s presence at major international defence exhibitions.

The UAE Pavilion’s presence at international defence exhibitions is the result of close cooperation between ADNEC Group and all public and private stakeholders.

Together, they enhance the competitiveness of the national defence industries sector, increase the reach of local products to new global markets, support innovation and knowledge transfer, and expand international cooperation and partnerships, strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for defence, security, and advanced technology.

Under the umbrella of the UAE Pavilion, a group of leading national companies in the field of defence and technology will take part, including EDGE Group, Calidus, BHE Land Systems, Al Jundi magazine.

This is in addition to the defence and security exhibitions organised by ADNEC Group, including the International Defence Exhibition and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (IDEX and NAVDEX), the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX), Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX), and the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR).

ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role in supporting the growth of national defence industries by organising and hosting major global defence exhibitions, which have significantly enhanced the UAE’s position as a leading centre in this sector.

The Group also enables national companies to forge strategic partnerships with major international firms in knowledge transfer and the localisation of defence technology, supporting the nation’s drive towards an innovation- and knowledge-based economy.

This event marks the first in a series of international tours for the UAE Pavilion, bringing together the country’s leading advanced defence companies. This participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its global presence in the defence industry and consolidating its role as a regional and international centre for advanced technologies.

Defense & Security in Bangkok is one of the largest and most prominent specialised exhibitions for defence and security industries in the Asia-Pacific region. It brings together decision-makers, experts, and industry leaders from around the world to showcase the latest defence technologies and security systems, and to discuss opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in innovation and advanced technology.

In 2026, ADNEC Group will also organise and manage the UAE Pavilion at several leading international exhibitions, including the World Defence Show in Riyadh, the Defence Services Asia in Kuala Lumpur, the SAHA Expo in Istanbul, the Egypt Airshow in El Alamein, SOFEX in Jordan, China Airshow in China, Marrakech Airshow in Morocco, and the Bahrain International Airshow in Bahrain.