Saif bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2025, commends innovation, sustainability solutions

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), held under the theme "Smart Energy for Accelerated Progress".

The event brought together leading government entities, global energy companies, and innovators driving the future of sustainable energy.

Accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed toured several national and international pavilions. He reviewed groundbreaking projects and advanced technologies aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, particularly in artificial intelligence, digital integration, and low-emission innovations that support the global transition toward sustainability and climate neutrality.

H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed’s tour included visits to the ADNOC and XRG pavilions, the international energy investment platform, Mubadala, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’s K2 Think model, Dolphin Energy, G42, and other distinguished participants.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed was briefed on innovative initiatives employing AI to minimise carbon emissions, optimise productivity, and advance energy infrastructure, while fostering international partnerships that ensure long-term energy security and sustainability.

He praised ADIPEC’s continued growth and its role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for dialogue and energy innovation, emphasising that investing in knowledge, innovation, and the exchange of expertise remains vital to advancing national goals in sustainability, economic progress, and social development.