SEHA International Nursing, Midwifery, and Allied Health Conference opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 11th SEHA International Nursing, Midwifery, and Allied Health Conference (SINMAC 2025) began today in Abu Dhabi at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, running until 9th November 2025.

The event, organised by SEHA, a PureHealth Group subsidiary, brings together leading international, regional, and local experts to discuss the latest clinical developments, leadership strategies, and multidisciplinary best practices in nursing and healthcare. The conference runs until 9th November.

Muayyad Mohammad Hussein, Corporate Nursing & Midwifery Director and President of Conference, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that this year’s conference is held under the theme “Caring Beyond Borders: Empowering Communities Through Excellence in Practice and Research”, aiming to overcome challenges and empower communities by advancing nursing and allied health excellence.

He noted that the conference features 150 speakers from the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the United States, and Europe, along with 2,500 nursing and allied health professionals. A total of 250 research papers have been approved for presentation during the sessions, contributing to the enhancement of clinical and professional practices and improving the quality of patient care.

Hussein added that the conference focuses on developing clinical practices and adopting the latest healthcare technologies, with a key emphasis this year on integrating artificial intelligence into medical workflows to improve staff efficiency and advance service quality across SEHA facilities.

The opening day included sessions covering various topics, such as healthcare ethics, new definitions by the International Council of Nurses, workforce challenges, health initiatives, and future trends.

Several scientific papers and specialised studies were presented, exploring Emirati nurses’ career experiences and institutional support for professional development. Other presentations highlighted innovative approaches to wound care through artificial intelligence, empowering nurses via robotic surgery training programmes in Abu Dhabi hospitals, and studies on the experiences of Indonesian nurses working in UAE hospitals and the quality of life of nurses in Jordanian healthcare institutions.

Additionally, a research paper examined mothers’ knowledge, attitudes, and practices regarding camel milk and its products in infant nutrition, alongside a specialised workshop on integrated vascular access.