Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management programme graduates 16th cohort

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the National Library and Archives, celebrated the graduation of the 16th cohort of professionals who successfully completed the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management programme.

The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the National Library and Archives in Abu Dhabi.

This cohort included a distinguished group of professionals working across various archival sectors who fulfilled all programme requirements designed to qualify national talent and specialists in records management and archival preservation.

Dr. Hamad Al Mutairi, Acting Executive Director of the National Library and Archives, highlighted that each graduating cohort reinforces the programme’s established reputation as an academic and professional platform that advances archival practices and enhances the capabilities of national cadres to contribute to a knowledge-based economy built on documentation and information management.

He added that the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management reflects the National Library and Archives’ commitment to developing human capital and raising professional standards in this vital field. The programme has become a recognised benchmark in the labour market for assessing skill and excellence in archival science.

Dr. Al Mutairi expressed his gratitude to Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi for its partnership and academic support, congratulating the graduates on their achievements and expressing confidence in their ability to keep pace with developments in digital archiving and contemporary standards for preserving the national memory.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, congratulated the graduates and commended their efforts in achieving this milestone. She praised the dedication of the faculty members who delivered high-quality instruction that contributes to developing specialised national expertise in archives and records management.

The ceremony, held in the Liwa Hall at the National Library and Archives headquarters, concluded with the distribution of certificates to the graduates in the presence of representatives from both institutions, alongside several officials and professionals from the archival and records management sectors.