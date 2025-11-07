Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, UNICEF enhance cooperation to support children, empower mothers

DOHA, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood discussed with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Gulf Area Office ways to strengthen strategic partnership and enhance joint cooperation in protecting children, empowering mothers and children, and advancing sustainable social development in the UAE.

This came during a meeting between Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Lana Al Wreikat, UNICEF's Director for the Gulf Area, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, held recently in Doha.

Both sides affirmed that the partnership between the Council and UNICEF represents a global model of collaboration between national institutions and international organisations. It is founded on a shared vision that places the well-being of children and mothers at the heart of national development, in line with the UAE Vision 2031 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

They emphasised the importance of investing in innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence for children, and of leveraging advanced technologies to enhance the quality of education, protection, and community participation, ensuring that every child benefits safely and equitably from digital opportunities.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of integrating climate and environmental issues into child-focused programmes, recognising that the climate crisis is fundamentally a child rights crisis, and that empowering children and youth to engage in environmental solutions is an investment in a sustainable future for generations to come.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties agreed to continue coordination and explore new partnership opportunities in areas such as artificial intelligence for development, climate and childhood, social policy, and future skills development for youth, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a key partner in shaping a fairer and more sustainable future.