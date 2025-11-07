Ministry of Culture participates in Sharjah International Book Fair 2025

SHARJAH, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture is taking part in the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, running from 5th to 17th November at Expo Centre Sharjah, with a comprehensive cultural programme celebrating Emirati identity and empowering creative talent.

The Ministry’s participation includes daily sessions and seminars featuring prominent writers and cultural figures, alongside a youth corner organised with the Federal Youth Authority that encourages dialogue and debate among young participants.

A major feature is the Youth and Cultural Identity Hackathon, held from 7th to 9th November, where young Emiratis and experts collaborate to develop creative projects promoting Emirati heritage. The Ministry is also showcasing an Arabic Calligraphy and Ornamentation Exhibition enhanced by virtual reality technology.

For children, the We Read, Draw, and Dream Together programme offers interactive workshops, reading sessions, and calligraphy activities that nurture creativity and imagination.

Highlighting the UAE’s cultural heritage, the Ministry is exhibiting rare Arabic books and poetry by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, including Falconry as a Sport: Our Arab Heritage, Graces from Al Dhafra, and Pearl for the People, reflecting his vision and legacy.

Book signing sessions by recipients of the Culture and Creativity Grants are also being held, providing emerging authors with a platform to showcase their works to the public.

The Ministry’s pavilion features key national initiatives supporting the creative community, including the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity, the National Framework for Emirati Cultural Schools Activities, and advisory services on Creative Sabbatical Leave and Golden Visa eligibility.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, said the participation underscores the fair’s importance as one of the Arab world’s foremost literary events, fostering knowledge exchange and supporting the publishing industry.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the Ministry’s strategy to develop cultural and creative industries and promote Emirati culture as a foundation for an innovative, knowledge-driven society.

The Ministry’s participation also highlights the success of the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity, which supported 43 Emirati creatives in 2024. Among the published works are Qasr Al Zabaa by Mohammed Al Habsi, Under the Ghaf Tree by Sara Al Mehairi, and The Journey of Falah and Reem by Fatima Al Alili.