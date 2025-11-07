GDRFA Dubai signs agreement with Canadian University Dubai to foster creativity, develop national talents

DUBAI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has signed a partnership agreement with Canadian University Dubai aimed at strengthening the culture of creativity and innovation, building national capabilities, and developing joint educational and research programs.

The agreement supports the path of sustainable development and the pursuit of customer happiness.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the “Elite Education Gateway 2025” exhibition, organized by GDRFA Dubai with the participation of leading local and international universities.

The event aimed to empower students to explore academic opportunities within and outside the UAE, and to introduce higher education programs aligned with labor market needs and the aspirations of younger generations.

The agreement was signed by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, and Butti Saeed Al Kindi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Canadian University Dubai. President of Canadian University Dubai.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will collaborate in several areas, including the exchange of expertise, studies, and field visits; organizing training courses and workshops; developing educational programs and curricula; and providing special discounts for GDRFA Dubai employees and their first-degree relatives, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

The agreement also provides for involving Canadian University Dubai students in GDRFA Dubai’s innovation laboratories, enabling them to develop research and applied projects that serve Dubai’s future directions in digital services.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri affirmed that this partnership reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to reinforcing integration between the government and academic sectors, promoting knowledge exchange, and preparing national talents capable of leading institutional development.

He added, “We are building bridges of cooperation with leading educational institutions to prepare a generation equipped with innovative thinking and scientific capabilities that align with Dubai’s global ambitions.”

Butti Saeed Al Kindi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Canadian University Dubai, expressed his pride in this partnership, emphasizing that it represents a model of constructive collaboration between education and public service, helping students develop their skills through real-world environments and joint projects.

He said, “We value this collaboration with GDRFA Dubai, which represents a benchmark for institutional excellence and government innovation, and we look forward to a partnership that yields research and training initiatives that benefit the community.”

This agreement forms part of GDRFA Dubai’s ongoing efforts to invest in human capital, foster a work environment based on continuous learning, sustainable partnerships, and innovation in service delivery, in line with Dubai’s vision of building a future-ready, human-centered government.