UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on National Day

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty Tupou VI, King of Tonga, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to King Tupou VI and Prime Minister Aisake Eke.