Kalimat Group unveils 'Sarab' at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Kalimat Group unveiled ‘Sarab’, its newest imprint dedicated to celebrating the Arab world’s artistic and cultural identity through visually striking, meticulously produced art books.

The launch took place during the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025, marking a new chapter in the publisher’s unwavering commitment to documenting the region’s creative and intellectual legacy.

Rooted in the idea of the desert mirage, where illusion meets reality—Sarab captures the interplay of memory, architecture, and beauty that defines Arab heritage. Each title blends evocative photography with thoughtful narrative to create immersive large-format publications that invite readers to experience the region’s history and aesthetics from a contemporary lens.

Among the imprint’s debut titles are several that chronicle Sharjah’s evolving cultural and architectural landscape: Sharjah from the Sky, a panoramic aerial journey across the emirate produced in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Sharjah Libraries – A Century of Knowledge, tracing the development of Sharjah’s library movement since 1925; Mleiha– Ancient Treasures of the United Arab Emirates, developed with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, exploring the archaeological and historical significance of the site; and Mosques of Sharjah, produced in partnership with the Department of Islamic Affairs, which highlights the emirate’s Islamic architectural heritage.

Through Sarab, KalimatGroup extends its publishing vision beyond the written word, offering timeless visual narratives that preserve, celebrate, and reinterpret Arab identity for global audiences.