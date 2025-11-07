Dubai Municipality opens registration for 5th season of Farmers’ Market

DUBAI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the fifth season of the Farmers’ Market, bringing together Emirati farmers and local producers to showcase their products directly to residents and visitors.

The initiative supports farm and business development, boosts local agricultural output, and encourages sustainable practices, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation for quality of life and environmental sustainability.

The market will return to Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej from 6th December 2025 to 8th February 2026, operating every Saturday and Sunday. Last season saw a 49% rise in visitors, highlighting its appeal as a family-friendly event. Visitors can buy fresh, local produce in a festive environment with cultural and interactive activities for all ages.

This season will feature 41 Emirati farmers and 16 local product and agricultural supply owners, offering a wide selection of fresh and organic goods. The market supports Dubai Municipality’s efforts to strengthen local agriculture and empower Emirati farmers through logistical assistance, supplies, training, awareness campaigns, and advisory services.

Mohammed Ahli, Acting Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Farmers’ Market for its fifth season, a dynamic initiative hosted in Quranic Park. The market goes beyond selling produce, fostering appreciation for Emirati products and encouraging sustainable consumer habits.”

The new season will include educational workshops, interactive sessions, and community events. Registration is open on the Dubai Municipality website until 20th November 2025.

The previous season attracted 102,625 visitors and featured a variety of local goods such as vegetables, fruits, dairy products, honey, and dates, promoting community awareness of local production and food sustainability.