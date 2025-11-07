Latifa bint Mohammed visits Downtown Design, anchor event of Dubai Design Week

DUBAI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited Downtown Design, the leading contemporary design fair in the Middle East.

Held as part of the 11th edition of Dubai Design Week, the fair is organised in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), the region’s leading design destination and a member of TECOM Group, and supported by Dubai Culture.

Downtown Design brings together leading local and international designers to showcase the latest trends and creative solutions in furniture, lighting, and product design. Today, it stands as the region’s foremost destination for contemporary design, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre of creativity and innovation. It also provides a dynamic platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange between emerging talent and established professionals across the design sector.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed highlighted the fair’s vital role in supporting talented individuals and entrepreneurs, encouraging them to present their creative work and express their unique ideas and visions. She noted that such initiatives help transform ambitions and innovations into sustainable economic opportunities while opening promising avenues for investment, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for the creative economy.

During her tour, H.H. Sheikha Latifa met with several prominent designers and exhibitors participating in the fair and commended their innovative, high-quality designs across furniture, lighting, contemporary art pieces, and accessories.

She also viewed a selection of outstanding projects and designs presented by leading international and regional names, including Huda Lighting, Kartell, Kohler, Poltrona Frau, Obegi Home, and Venini, in addition to Roche Bobois, Stellar Works, Calico Wallpaper, Porada, and Desalto.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa further explored works by Finasi, crafted in the UAE, and Strata by Pakistani mother and son designer duo Yousaf Shahbaz and Saira Ahsan. She visited Designed in Saudi, organised by the Architecture and Design Commission of the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia, as well as 1971 Design Space from Sharjah, which showcased innovative material design by Lina Ghalib and Nuhayr Zein.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa was also briefed on the annual Tanween Design Programme by Tashkeel, and the Makers’ Furniture Fellowship by MAKE in Abu Dhabi, participating in the fair for the first time this year.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also toured the fair’s immersive environments, including the Solaire Lounge by Veuve Clicquot in collaboration with Marcel Poulain Studio, and an exclusive Buccellati Lounge designed by david/nicolas, which embodied refined craftsmanship and contemporary design.

The tour also included Styled Habitat’s installation in collaboration with Nordic Homeworx, and Cosentino’s hospitality installation designed by Studio Etéreo.

During her tour, H.H. Sheikha Latifa visited the UAE Designer Exhibition, supported by Dubai Culture and developed under the mentorship of designer Nada Debs, who has helped emerging designers translate local identity into contemporary craftsmanship while addressing market needs and maintaining sustainability in their work. The initiative provides emerging talents with valuable hands-on experience in design, production, and business development.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also toured ‘The Forum’, which brings together leading global and regional thought leaders, and Editions Art and Design, which showcases limited-edition works of art and design created by visionary talents from around the world.