Abu Dhabi Forum discusses future investment prospects with Chinese delegation

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted a forum connecting leading UAE business figures with a Chinese delegation overseeing assets exceeding US$4.2 trillion (CNY30 trillion). The event highlighted strengthening economic and knowledge ties between Abu Dhabi and Beijing and signaled a new phase of collaboration.

Led by Dr Yang Bing, Vice-President of Tsinghua University, the delegation included senior executives and founders from sectors such as advanced manufacturing, energy, semiconductors, healthcare, finance, real estate, culture, and media, reflecting significant influence in global markets.

Khalid Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, welcomed the delegation and emphasised the UAE’s openness to international partnerships and robust economy. Dr Mark Poulin, Acting President of ADSM, reaffirmed the School’s dedication to fostering international academic and business cooperation, highlighting innovation and shared prosperity as pillars of the UAE’s sustainable growth vision.

The programme included sessions and presentations on Abu Dhabi’s investment climate, economic diversification, and entrepreneurship. Notable speakers were Joseph Chamoun, Head of Investor Relations at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Dr Monica Malik, Chief Economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Hajar Al Ansari from Hub71, and Magnus Olsson, Co-founder of Careem, board member of Abu Dhabi Chamber.

A panel discussion titled Strengthening Abu Dhabi–China Relations: The Strategic Framework for International Business in Abu Dhabi featured leaders from Investopia, Lloyds Banking Group, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Emirati culture experts. Participants discussed strategies to deepen commercial and investment ties, reflecting growing UAE–China economic relations.

The event concluded with Dr Poulin reaffirming ADSM’s goal to develop globally minded business leaders to drive innovation and boost the UAE’s global competitiveness. Tsinghua University, ranked first in China and 20th globally in the QS 2025 rankings, has produced many of China’s top leaders. The forum marked a milestone in advancing cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Beijing in innovation, entrepreneurship, and executive education.