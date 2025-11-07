Etihad Airways, Hong Kong Airlines launch codeshare programme, sign reciprocal loyalty partnership agreement

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Hong Kong Airlines have launched a codeshare partnership and established a reciprocal loyalty agreement.

The loyalty agreement was signed during an event in Hong Kong, coinciding with the arrival of Etihad’s inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong International Airport.

Hong Kong Airlines flights between Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi are now bookable as Etihad ‘EY’ services, while travellers can fly Etihad to Japanese destinations including Fukuoka, Hokkaido-Sapporo, Osaka, and Okinawa on Hong Kong Airlines-operated flights under the ‘HX’ code.

This means one ticket for the entire journey, single check-in, and bags transferred automatically. Abu Dhabi becomes the effortless bridge linking Greater China and Japan to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Once the programme is launched, members of Hong Kong Airlines’ Fortune Wings Club and Etihad Guest will be able to enjoy reciprocal earn-and-redeem functionalities across both full networks. This builds on Etihad’s existing partnership with Hainan Airlines and enables Fortune Wings Club members to collect and redeem on Etihad’s newly launched Hong Kong service. With this addition, Etihad Guest leads as the non-alliance loyalty programme with the largest airline partner portfolio worldwide.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “This partnership delivers meaningful value to Etihad Guest members through full earn-and-redeem access across Hong Kong Airlines’ network, complemented by codeshare connectivity to high-demand Japanese destinations. It underscores our commitment to providing our loyal guests with greater flexibility, broader reach, and superior rewards.“

Louis Li, Executive Vice President of Hong Kong Airlines, stated, “This partnership marks an important milestone in Hong Kong Airlines’ return to the international market. The expansion of our codeshare and the launch of a reciprocal loyalty programme not only benefit travellers from both airlines but also lay the foundation for deepened commercial collaboration.”

He said the partnership with Etihad Airways, established in 2014, remains strong and will boost trade, tourism and connectivity between Hong Kong and the Middle East, offering greater convenience and value to travellers.