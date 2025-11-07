Global Green Summit spotlights UAE's experiences in smart cities, clean technologies

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, inaugurated the Global Green Summit (GPF Global) Abu Dhabi, emphasising that transitioning to a Circular Economy is “no longer a luxury, but a strategic necessity combining environmental protection with economic efficiency.”

Held under her patronage, the inaugural edition marked the debut of the European-based GPF Global platform in the Middle East, with over 600 participants attending at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. The event was supported by key partners.

In her keynote address, Sheikha Shamma urged a transformation in consumption models, saying societies must move from a cycle of production and disposal to one of recovery and reuse. “The question is no longer how we dispose of waste, but how we harvest its value and transform it into economic, social, and health benefits,” she said.

She added that the UAE embodies a practical model for turning environmental aspirations into development, “a Circular Economy that translates the vision of our wise leadership into energy, laws into action, and innovation into growth and competitiveness.”

Sheikha Shamma also launched the Plan 90 initiative, inviting participants to measure their personal carbon footprint, reduce it over a 90-day period, and re-measure progress. She highlighted simple but impactful actions such as walking instead of driving short distances, reducing air conditioning use, and choosing refillable containers.

“The most valuable thing we gain is the dignity of managing resources wisely and teaching our children that intelligence lies not only in consuming less, but in circulating resources more efficiently,” she said.

The summit’s sessions addressed renewable energy, water management, circular value chains, and youth engagement in sustainability. Speakers shared insights into the UAE’s experience in smart cities, clean technologies, desalination, and recycling.

Lebanese MP and environmental advocate Paula Yacoubian discussed Lebanon’s waste management challenges, emphasising the need for strong state action and legal frameworks to translate individual awareness into collective environmental impact.

The Global Green Summit concluded with calls for greater regional cooperation in advancing the green transition and embedding circular economy principles in future development strategies.