Umm Al Emarat Park hosts Korea Festival 2025, weekend cultural activities

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park is welcoming visitors to a lively weekend of cultural and family-friendly events, headlined by the Korea Festival 2025, organised by the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE on 7th and 8th November.

Held under the theme "Connected", the festival opens daily from 15:00 and celebrates the harmony between Korea’s traditional and modern culture in line with the UAE’s Year of Community.

The programme includes live performances, K-pop dance showcases, cultural workshops, and authentic Korean cuisine, offering a joyful celebration of Heung — Korea’s spirit of collective energy and excitement.

Festival highlights include the first-ever MENA screening of Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunter on 8th November at 18:00, marking the film’s debut in the UAE and inviting the audience to sing along to its popular soundtrack under the stars.

Beyond the festival, Umm Al Emarat Park’s weekend schedule features diverse attractions celebrating community and culture. The daily Sunset Falcon Shows at 17:00 and 18:00 showcase the UAE’s rich falconry heritage, offering visitors a chance to learn about Emirati traditions and interact with trained falconers.

The Park Market also returns with a new design and central location near the Children’s Garden and Outdoor Cinema, hosting over 60 vendors each Friday and Saturday. Shoppers can explore local crafts, fashion, and food while enjoying live entertainment in a vibrant outdoor setting.

To conclude the evenings, Cinema in the Park screens family favourites such as Madagascar 2, Mummies, The Frog Prince, My Penguin Friend, and Fantastic Beasts every Friday and Saturday at 18:00, followed by Cinematic Sundays featuring Sea Shadow for audiences aged 13 and above.

With its blend of culture, creativity, and leisure, Umm Al Emarat Park continues to strengthen its role as a destination that connects people, nature, and heritage. The park is open daily from 08:00 to 00:00, with last entry at 23:00. Entry tickets are AED10 and available at ummalemaratpark.ae

