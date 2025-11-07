Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Smart and Autonomous Systems Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has chaired the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) meeting held today at Qasr Al Shati.

The meeting covered the key pillars of the strategic plan aimed at shaping the future of the smart mobility sector in Abu Dhabi and advancing public transportation by leveraging autonomous systems across land, sea and air.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the latest preparations for the inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, set to take place from 10th-15th November 2025. The event will shed light on cutting-edge technologies and global innovations in smart mobility.

SASC also reviewed the outcomes of the first phase of operational trials of autonomous vehicles and systems across Abu Dhabi’s land, sea and air environments. Results showed significant progress in performance efficiency and safety, with next steps outlined to expand the scope of the trials.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed the latest updates on partnerships and agreements finalised by Abu Dhabi Investment Office, in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and other stakeholders involved in smart mobility.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the importance of investing in innovation and advanced technologies as key drivers in building a diverse and sustainable knowledge-based economy. He noted that the smart mobility sector has become a vital enabler of Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategy.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed directed government and semi-government entities to intensify efforts to facilitate the establishment of start-ups and specialised companies in the smart mobility sector, and to streamline and unify requirements for conducting operational trials of autonomous systems in line with the highest safety and security standards.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Office Director of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Badr Saleem Sultan Al-Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office.