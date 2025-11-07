Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets group of Emirati students at Chinese universities

ABU HABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has met a group of Emirati students at Chinese universities during his visit to China to participate in the China International Import Expo 2025 in Shanghai.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab was briefed on the students' experiences and academic progress in various disciplines, reaffirming the leadership’s support to students abroad and enabling them to be part of the UAE’s development and progress.