UAE, Sri Lanka hold Second Session of Joint Committee in Colombo

COLOMBO, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Hon. Arun Hemachandra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, co-chaired the second session of the Joint Committee between the UAE and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The convening of the Joint Committee reflects the longstanding ties and the shared resolve of the UAE and Sri Lanka to advance cooperation across priority sectors within an institutional framework that ensures effective and sustained progress.

Both delegations welcomed the growing momentum in economic relations, highlighting that non-oil trade exceeded USD 1 billion in 2024.

The UAE side also emphasised the April 2025 visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Colombo, during which the MoU establishing the UAE–Sri Lanka Joint Business Council was signed.

During the meeting, a range of key topics of mutual interest were discussed, most notably economy, finance, transport, sports, health, and energy.

The meeting also addressed cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In his remarks, Saeed Al Hajeri expressed the UAE’s appreciation to the Government of Sri Lanka for the warm hospitality and excellent organization of this session. He reiterated the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Sri Lanka, in line with the vision of its wise leadership, which is founded on sustainable partnership, economic diversification and development to serve the mutual interests of both countries and peoples.

The session concluded with both sides signing the minutes of the meeting and reaffirming their commitment to translating shared priorities into tangible outcomes through the Joint Committee framework.

The UAE delegation included a number of senior officials from Abu Dhabi Ports, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, and Abu Dhabi Aviation.