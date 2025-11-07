UAE President, Prime Minister of Montenegro discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, today discussed cooperation between the two countries and explored opportunities to expand ties, particularly in the economic, developmental, educational, cultural, and renewable energy sectors, in a way that supports both countries’ growth-focused priorities and serves their mutual interests.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, took place during the Montenegrin Prime Minister’s working visit to the UAE.

Both sides affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across multiple fields to meet the aspirations of the UAE and Montenegro for further progress and development.

The discussions also addressed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness and His Excellency Spajić also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy between the governments of the UAE and Montenegro. The MoU was exchanged by His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Admir Šahmanović, Montenegrin Minister of Energy and Mining.

Also in attendance were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior state officials.