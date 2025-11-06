Saeed Al Hajeri holds bilateral meetings in Colombo on sidelines of second session of UAE-Sri Lanka Joint Committee

COLOMBO, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, held bilateral meetings with Hon. Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and Hon. Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the second session of the UAE–Sri Lanka Joint Committee in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo.

Al Hajeri expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the constructive cooperation with Sri Lanka, particularly in the fields of energy, ports, maritime transport, civil aviation, and other key sectors.

He emphasised the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening economic and investment partnerships that serve the shared interests of both countries.

For their part, the Sri Lankan officials welcomed the growing bilateral relations and expressed confidence that the visit and the meetings would provide strong momentum for joint cooperation between the two countries.

They also underscored their interest in strengthening frameworks to leverage the UAE’s successful development model in support of shared interests and to promote sustainable economic prosperity.

Both sides affirmed the importance of continuing their friendly relations and bilateral cooperation across various fields, as well as exploring opportunities for further development. They also expressed confidence that the period ahead would witness further progress in UAE–Sri Lanka relations, contributing to sustainable development in both countries, given the many factors that support these aspirations.

The two sides also discussed several consular matters of mutual interest and reviewed plans for their follow-up and advancement, in addition to exploring ways to enhance consular cooperation.

These meetings formed part of the outcomes of the second session of the Joint Committee between the United Arab Emirates and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, which reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to further strengthening sectoral cooperation and translating shared priorities into tangible initiatives that advance the sustainable development goals of the two nations.