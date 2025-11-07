UAE dispatches joint relief team, providing immediate aid to earthquake-affected communities in northern Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to ensure a rapid response to the aftermath of the earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan, a joint relief team comprising representatives from the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency, and the Emirates Red Crescent, has departed the UAE for the affected areas to deliver urgent assistance and support those impacted by the disaster.

Upon arrival, the team began conducting field assessments in full coordination with local authorities and international partners to enhance the effectiveness of relief operations, expand the scope of response, and provide logistical and humanitarian support to the most affected regions. The team is also delivering direct assistance to the victims, addressing their immediate needs.

The UAE has also launched an urgent air bridge to northern Afghanistan, with four aircraft carrying comprehensive humanitarian aid, including essential relief supplies, medical materials, and shelter tents. The relief airlift operation is being complemented by the procurement of additional supplies from Afghanistan’s local markets to ensure rapid response, reinforce relief efforts, support the injured, and alleviate the immediate impact of the disaster on affected families.

This swift response reflects the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and the nation’s enduring humanitarian approach in supporting communities affected by crises and natural disasters around the world, reaffirming the UAE’s unwavering commitment to alleviating human suffering through timely and effective intervention in crisis zones.