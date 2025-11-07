UN: Illegal Israeli settler attacks reach highest monthly level in nearly 20 years

NEW YORK, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations warned on Friday of a significant surge in illegal Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with October recording the highest monthly toll in nearly two decades.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there had been “a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians, both in frequency and severity.”

OCHA documented 264 settler attacks in October alone, causing casualties, property damage, or both — the highest figure since record-keeping began in 2006, averaging more than eight incidents per day.

More than 9,600 settler-related attacks have been recorded to date, including around 1,500 incidents this year, representing roughly 15% of the total.

OCHA warned of the escalating humanitarian impact since October 2023: “More than 3,200 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence and related access restrictions. Entire herding communities have been emptied, people have been killed, hundreds wounded — including by live fire — and many more have lost access to their livelihoods.”