Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Kerala Chief Minister in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, received at his majlis in Abu Dhabi Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, and the accompanying delegation.

The Indian delegation included Saji Cheriyan, Kerala’s Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs; Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates; Dr. A. Jayathilak, Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala; and Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation, affirming that what the United Arab Emirates — under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — continues to achieve in terms of strong partnerships with the Republic of India reflects a national vision that strengthens bridges of cooperation and friendship and consolidates the values of tolerance and coexistence between the two peoples.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation across various fields that support comprehensive development, in a manner that serves mutual interests and opens broader horizons for future partnerships.

Sheikh Nahyan also commended the constructive role played by Indian entrepreneurs and investors in deepening cooperation between the two countries, emphasising the UAE’s keenness to provide an enabling environment that supports success and encourages initiatives that advance shared prosperity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the visiting delegation thanked Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for the warm reception and expressed appreciation for the care the UAE extends to the Indian community.