Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives in Baku to participate in Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations

DUBAI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) --On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, arrived today morning in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, leading a high-level delegation to participate in Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations.

Upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, H.H. and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, along with a number of senior officials.

During the visit, H.H. was accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and Muhammad Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.