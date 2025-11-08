DIHAD announces USD1 bn Initiative to build resilient communities, train 10 mn humanitarians by 2030

GENEVA, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- DIHAD Sustainable Organisation announced a major pledge to support the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) yesterday, committing to train and empower 10 million national society members and humanitarians through programmes valued at USD 1 billion by 2030.

The announcement, made during the IFRC-DREF Pledging Conference 2025 in Geneva, reflects DIHAD's long-term commitment to strengthening local humanitarian capacities and advancing sustainable, community-led response mechanisms.

In its official pledging statement, DIHAD reaffirmed that education and capacity building are the foundation of sustainable development, outlining initiatives to empower frontline responders, strengthen communities, and support local economies through its USD 1 billion commitment.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board (DISAB, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, said: “Today, the IFRC-DREF stands as one of the most effective and trusted mechanisms in the humanitarian system, enabling rapid, localised and life-saving responses in the critical hours following a disaster and when needs exceed the resources available at the national level. It reflects the essence of preparedness, solidarity and partnership, values that we at DIHAD Sustainable Organisation deeply share and continuously promote through our initiatives.”

He continued: “Education and capacity building remain at the heart of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation’s mission to advance sustainable development. Our goal is to strengthen communities, enhance resilience and empower local actors to lead humanitarian action where it is needed most. We are honoured to deepen our partnership with the IFRC in ways that will deliver long-term, tangible impact for communities worldwide.”

In alignment with the IFRC’s vision to expand global first aid awareness, DIHAD also announced a strategic partnership with the IFRC. As part of this collaboration, both organisations will host the first annual First Aid World Cup during the 22nd edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD), taking place in Dubai from 5 to 7 May 2026.

The initiative aims to foster lifesaving skills, humanitarian values and international cooperation.

To enhance regional solidarity and shared responsibility, DIHAD and the IFRC will also co-organise the first GCC Humanitarian Pledging Conference in Dubai alongside DIHAD Conference and Exhibition 2026, bringing together partners from the GCC and Arab States to strengthen cooperation and commitments towards a more sustainable humanitarian future.

Central to this year’s conference is its strategic theme, “Shaping the IFRC-DREF of the Future.” The 2025 IFRC-DREF Pledging Conference serves as a pivotal platform to co-create a shared strategic vision for the Fund over the next five years, strengthening its ability to deliver timely, innovative, and impactful humanitarian support. This year’s edition also aims to mobilise 100 million Swiss francs in pledges for 2025 and 2026, reaffirming the IFRC-DREF’s position as a leading pooled fund for locally led action and anticipatory approaches.

The conference brought together high-level representatives from governments, the private sector, and National Societies, with participation at the Ministerial, Director-General, and CEO levels.

Discussions underscored the importance of innovative financing models and anticipatory action as essential tools to enhance preparedness and accelerate humanitarian response efforts worldwide.

In 2024, the IFRC-DREF allocated 85.3 million Swiss francs in humanitarian assistance, reaching 24.3 million people worldwide. 76.5% of these funds were directed to National Societies, positioning DREF as one of the most effective and locally driven financing mechanisms in the humanitarian system.

Reacting to the pledge, Jagan Chapagain, Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer of the IFRC, said: “The 2025 IFRC-DREF Pledging Conference marks a crucial moment for the DREF, bringing together governments, the private sector and National Societies to define how humanitarian response will evolve in the coming years. Our aim is to reinforce its role as a leading, high-quality pooled fund and a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and anticipatory action, enabling communities to prepare for and respond to crises with greater efficiency and resilience.”

The IFRC-DREF Pledging Conference concluded with a renewed commitment from partners to expand humanitarian impact, strengthen resilience and invest in local actors who stand on the frontlines of crises.

DIHAD Sustainable Organisation reiterated its role as a strategic partner to the IFRC, dedicated to advancing global humanitarian efforts and inspiring future generations to act with compassion, responsibility and purpose.