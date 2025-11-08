Emirati scenarist: Global recognition comes through authentic stories

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirati author and screenwriter Mohammed Hassan Ahmed emphasised that global recognition in art comes not from imitating others but from creating works that reflect one’s own identity and unique experiences.

Ahmed shared his insights during a session titled “In Search of the Human,” part of the “Behind the Scenes” initiative by Sharjah Public Libraries at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, held under the theme “Between You and a Book.”

With over 22 years of experience in cinema and television, Ahmed’s films have won 33 international awards for Best Screenplay and Best Film.

Discussing the difference between storytelling and screenwriting, Ahmed said, “We tell stories every day — even describing pain to a doctor is storytelling. Life is one long story made of countless smaller ones. But turning a story into a screenplay is a distinct process.”

He explained that screenwriting requires collaboration within a creative team, balancing artistic expression with professional demands. The writer’s role, he noted, concludes when the script enters production.

Ahmed illustrated the creative lens of a screenwriter: “Where a police officer might see an abandoned car as a violation, a writer could see it as a spark for scenes and stories. The simplest ideas often lead to the most successful works.”

He stressed that every screenplay should start with the character and expand to their world — capturing not only the individual but their surroundings. Simplicity, he said, gives a story its emotional depth and makes it relatable to audiences.

Concluding the session, Ahmed remarked, “Art, at its core, is entertainment. My role is to present the work honestly and with clarity. The viewer will interpret it in their own way — my focus is on artistic expression, not on delivering a moral lesson.”