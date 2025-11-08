Sharjah Ruler allocates AED 4.5 mn to enrich emirate’s libraries

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of AED 4.5 million to enhance public and government libraries across the emirate with the latest publications from publishers participating in the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

This year’s edition gathers 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, showcasing a wide range of Arabic and international titles spanning literature, science, and various fields of knowledge.

This initiative reflects H.H.’s ongoing commitment to advancing the publishing industry and ensuring that readers, researchers, and students in Sharjah and the UAE have access to the most recent and influential works. It also underscores the central role of libraries in Sharjah’s cultural vision and its human-centric approach to progress, strengthening the emirate’s reputation as a global capital of knowledge and culture.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, stated that the Ruler’s generous initiative reflects his deep belief in the transformative power of libraries as institutions of enlightenment that nurture generations and drive knowledge-based development.

“Libraries are living archives of human thought and bridges that connect cultures and civilisations,” She said. “This grant continues His Highness’s lifelong support for the publishing sector, empowering publishers to sustain their creative contributions and enriching the region’s cultural and intellectual landscape.”

Held under the theme “Between You and a Book”, the 44th edition of SIBF continues to affirm its position as one of the world’s largest cultural gatherings. The event features 1,224 Arab and 1,126 international publishing houses, and hosts over 250 authors, artists, and thinkers from 66 countries, presenting more than 1,200 cultural and artistic events throughout the fair.



