SPARK, Boehringer Ingelheim sign strategic partnership to advance healthcare innovation

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global biopharmaceutical leader Boehringer Ingelheim to strengthen collaboration in healthcare research and innovation across Sharjah and the wider UAE.

The MoU was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, and Ghaleb Al Ahdab, Head of Public and Government Affairs for Near East & UAE at Boehringer Ingelheim, and was witnessed by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President of SPARK, alongside Mr. Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma for Near East & UAE at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The partnership will enable researchers, startups, and academic institutions within Sharjah’s University City to access Boehringer Ingelheim’s OpnME digital platform — a global open-innovation ecosystem that connects scientists and institutions to cutting-edge R&D opportunities.

Through this initiative, researchers in Sharjah will gain access to exclusive scientific tools, datasets, and collaboration opportunities with Boehringer Ingelheim’s international research teams.

The platform will support co-development in critical therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular health, oncology, metabolic disorders, and neuroscience, fostering a collaborative environment where ideas can move seamlessly from discovery to real-world application.

The agreement was signed during the Sharjah Next: Healthcare Forum, the emirate’s premier platform dedicated to healthcare innovation and research. It reflects Sharjah’s growing influence as a hub for life sciences and biotechnology, connecting academia and industry to accelerate scientific discovery and commercialization.





“



