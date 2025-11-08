Dubai Police, Russian Ministry of Internal strengthen collaborative ties

DUBAI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- During an official visit to the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, met with Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport, and General Oleg Anatolyevich Baranov, Head of the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of the City of Moscow.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation and strengthening security and policing ties between the two parties. They addressed various topics of mutual interest and reviewed key policing practices.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei highlighted Dubai Police's commitment to fostering communication, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and sharing best practices across different fields, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership.

Afterward, Al Mazrouei and his accompanying delegation received a briefing from the Russian officials on operational security, securing major events, digital transformation, and the use of artificial intelligence in policing. These topics aimed to enhance collaboration and develop security and administrative capabilities for both parties.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Mazrouei and his delegation met with Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Russian Federation. To commemorate the occasion, Al Mazrouei presented the ambassador with a commemorative shield.