3rd Diabetes & Endocrine Conference explores latest advances in diabetes, endocrine care, innovation, research

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre, both M42 companies, organised today the 3rd Annual Diabetes & Endocrine Conference, taking place on 8-9 November 2025 at Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The two-day medical event will feature interactive, case-based workshops, dynamic discussions and presentations covering Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Featuring distinguished speakers from the UK and UAE, the conference will present engaging and thought-provoking sessions on the latest advances in diabetes and endocrine care, innovation, and research.

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, CEO of Outpatient Care at M42 Health, said that the conference provides a scientific platform that brings together the elite of specialists in endocrinology and diabetes medicine to discuss diagnostic and therapeutic innovations, and to share clinical success stories that prove that science and research can change the reality of patients for the better.

The conference's scientific programme features interactive sessions, specialised lectures, and practical workshops covering the latest experiences with modern technologies in the treatment of diabetes and endocrine disorders, along with open clinical discussions among physicians about the daily challenges in medical practice and ways to improve the overall quality of patient care.