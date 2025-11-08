Drydocks World delivers FPSO Emem to power Nigeria’s offshore energy growth

DUBAI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Drydocks World has completed the full conversion and integration of the EMEM Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, delivering a key offshore asset to support production at Nigeria’s Okwok field and advance the country’s energy development and self-reliance goals.

The sailaway ceremony held at Drydocks World on 8th November was attended by key figures, including Captain Dr. Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, and Dr Muhammadu Indimi, OFR, Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited.

Drydocks World, a DP World company, part of a global smart-trade enabler that operates an integrated logistics and supply chain network across Africa and worldwide, carried out a comprehensive refurbishment and conversion of the vessel at its Dubai facility.

The project involved major structural modifications, full marine system upgrades, and the installation and integration of 19 topside production and utility modules, transforming the former oil tanker into a fully operational offshore production unit.

Captain Rado Antolovic said: “The EMEM FPSO represents a powerful convergence of global engineering excellence and local ambition. The project reflects Drydocks World’s ability to deliver technically rigorous offshore infrastructure while building capabilities that matter most to energy-producing nations like Nigeria.

From its inception, the EMEM FPSO required precision, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and unwavering commitment. We are proud to hand over an asset that meets the highest international standards and reflects Nigeria’s aspirations for energy independence and sustainable growth across Africa.”

Commissioned by World Carrier Corporation (WCC) on behalf of Oriental Energy Resources Limited (OERL), the EMEM FPSO will support production at the Okwok oil field in Nigeria’s offshore Petroleum Mining Lease 15.

Once operational, the EMEM FPSO will be able to process up to 70,000 barrels of total liquids per day, manage roughly 15 million standard cubic feet of gas daily and store up to one million barrels of crude oil. Designed to operate continuously for up to 15 years without drydocking, the vessel is expected to begin production in Q1 2026.

The vessel was officially named in December 2024 during a ceremony at Drydocks World, attended by Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, along with senior government, industry, and partner representatives. The event underlined the project’s strategic role in boosting Nigeria’s offshore production capabilities and broader industrial development.



