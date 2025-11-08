Ajman Chamber participates in AIM Congress - China Chapter in Shanghai

AJMAN, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry is taking part in the “AIM Congress- China Chapter” held in Shanghai under the theme 'Deciphering the Intertwined Engines of Globalization: ‘From Going Out’ to ‘Going Up’.'

The chamber is part of the UAE’s official delegation led by the Ministry of Foreign Trade, aiming to strengthen economic and trade cooperation among participating countries and discuss economic developments, innovation, modern technologies, and artificial intelligence in driving industry and investment growth.

The Ajman Chamber delegation, headed by Marwan Al Shaali, Board Member, joined government officials, business leaders, investors, and experts in investment, trade, industry, finance, and innovation.

The two-day summit features 15 high-level sessions, more than 85 speakers, and over 1,000 participants.

Al Shaali highlighted that hosting the summit in Shanghai underscores its importance as a global platform for advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the UAE, China, and countries worldwide.

He added that Ajman Chamber’s participation reflects its efforts to promote investment opportunities in Ajman, expand into global markets, foster new partnerships, and exchange expertise and best practices in line with the Ajman Vision 2030 objectives.