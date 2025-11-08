Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations

DUBAI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today attended the ‘Victory Day’ celebrations of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the country’s capital, Baku, in the presence of heads of state, government leaders, and senior officials.

Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of the President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, along with their congratulations to the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion.

Sheikh Hamdan commended Azerbaijan’s remarkable progress and forward-looking development agenda, noting that the steady expansion of UAE-Azerbaijan relations would create further opportunities to advance sustainable and inclusive growth in both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the UAE’s commitment to expanding partnerships that promote stability and prosperity. He noted that cooperation was growing across key sectors such as trade, culture, technology, and renewable energy, creating new opportunities for sustainable growth.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamdan arrived in Baku leading a high-level delegation to attend Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations. Upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was welcomed by His Excellency Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, along with a number of senior officials.

The delegation included Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and Muhammad Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.